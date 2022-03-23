A teenage girl who left home for an extra-mural lesson in preparation for her West African Examination Council (WAEC) three years ago has been found.

The girl who was reported missing by her parents in March 2019, was found pregnant in the company of Felicia Ademiloye, and her son, Adewumi.

Felicia Ademiloye and her son Adewumi after their arrest Photo: Ahmed Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Arrested by the police in Ekiti state, The Punch reports that Mrs Felicia and her son have been accused of abducting the young girl while subjecting her to exploitation and abuse.

It was gathered that the victim's mother had received reliable information about her daughter and with the help of the police, the girl was traced and found in the residence of the suspected kidnappers where she was rescued.

Police confirm the incident

Daily Trust reports that while speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Ekiti state, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the young girl was lured into the kidnappers' house by Adewumi.

According to Abutu, investigations have also shown the girl was drugged on the day she was abducted by the duo.

The police officer said:

"The victim said after consuming the drugs given to her by Adewumi, she could not remember to go back home.

"She said she is now a drug addict due to the number of drugs consumed within the three years of her enslavement."

He added that further statements from the girl indicated that Adewumi had a series of sexual intercourse with her and has given her to different men on many occasions.

Abutu noted:

"Each time he did not have money, who(the men) had sex with her and paid him between N10,000 and N20,000.”

He also confirmed that the victim is about eight months pregnant and interrogation of Adewumi, by the police has led to his confessing to the crimes.

Abutu said Adewumi and his mother will be charged to court for abduction, rape and child exploitation.

Source: Legit.ng