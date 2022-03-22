The NNPC has been asked to pay compensation to Nigerians who were victims of contaminated fuel

Bad petroleum products were imported into the country a few weeks ago, causing damage to cars and machines

A youth group in the oil-rich Niger Delta region has urged the NNPC to ensure those who suffered losses are adequately compensated

FCT, Abuja - The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to direct its outlets nationwide to effect payment of compensation for all its members and every Nigerian whose vehicles and other machines were affected as a result of consuming contaminated products imported into the country.

Recall that the NDYC had issued a 7-day ultimatum to the NNPC and the federal government to work out modalities to ease fuel queues, penalise all those culpable in the importation of the contaminated product as well as pay compensation to all who suffered various damages from consuming contaminated fuel.

The Mele Kyari-led NNPC has been asked to compensate Nigerians for the consumption of contaminated fuel. Photo credit: @NNPCgroup

The NDYC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Joshua Akowen explained that it had begun verification of persons with claims of damage from contaminated fuel and urged those who are yet to sign up to the Change.org platform to do so before the expiration of its ultimatum by midnight of Wednesday, March 23.

Part of the statement read:

“The Niger Delta Youth Council shall on Wednesday 23 March 2022 embark on massive verification of claims of all those affected by the contaminated fuel imported and distributed by NNCP last month through the Change.org platform and other physical means for the collection of compensation from NNPC outlets nationwide.

“Recall that had our national coordinator, Engr Jator Abido issued a 7days ultimatum to NNPC to come up with a modality of payment of compensation to Niger Deltans and Nigerians whose cars and other machines were damage by the bad fuel. The ultimatum we issued will expire by midnight of Wednesday.

“And as the APC mobilise it's members to Abuja for their national convention, we shall be mobilising our people for a peaceful demonstration in the major cities in view to collect our compensation which we have duly notified GMD of NNPC in a letter and also copied the DG DSS, Inspector General of Police, Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives.”

Buhari asked to sack two appointees over fuel scarcity crisis

Meanwhile, a coalition of some youth and Niger Delta groups on Tuesday, March 8 demanded for the immediate resignation of the minister of petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated fuel.

The groups comprising the Movement of the Survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance, and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for the resignation of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on the issue.

The national coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by the duo's actions are too grievous to be overlooked.

Fuel scarcity: NYCN constitutes task force nationwide

On its part, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) had set up a task force to address fuel scarcity.

The NYCN also urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, stressing that the NNPC had confirmed that it was expecting the supply of at least 2.3 billion litres of the product.

The youth group also urged the Nigerian youths not to take advantage of the situation for nefarious activities.

