The Federal Government says it will go ahead to gazette the Electoral Act 2022, but remove the contentious Section 84 (12) of the law.

The Federal Government has said the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 will be deleted.

The section states that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had while signing the amended Electoral Act, urged the National Assembly to delete the provision, as it violated the Constitution and breached the rights of government appointees.

But the senate rejected the president’s request. However, a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, nullified the Section, saying it is a violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

Reacting to the court ruling, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the section will be deleted.

In a statement, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, Malami said with the judgement, the constitutionally offensive provision will be deleted accordingly.

He said: “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the court judgement in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgement.

“The judgement of the court will be recognized by the Government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

“The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgement into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly.

“This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.”

Earlier in the week, Malami had said the Federal Government may go to court over the senate’s rejection of Buhari’s request to delete section 84 from the Electoral Act.

