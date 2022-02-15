There are indications that DCP Abba Kyari might be extradited to the US for trial after the NDLEA probe on his drug trafficking scandal

Some sources in the presidency have claimed that the federal government is in talks with the FBI to extradite Kyari soon

In fact, it was gathered that a treaty between US and Nigeria on Kyari's extradition is being finalised

The suspended commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Abba Kyari might just have met his waterloo by being involved in drug tracking.

Sources in the presidency have it that after the probe by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kyari will be extradited to the United States for trial over the Hushpuppi $1.1 million loot.

Kyari might be extradited to the US soon

Source: Facebook

It was claimed that the Nigerian government, upon conclusion of the probe, will hand over the embattled police chief to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) in the US.

This is as the government, according to presidential sources, is putting finishing touches to the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the US on Kyari’s extradition.

A top source was quoted by The Nation to have disclosed:

“Already, the US has forwarded indictment documents and some evidence to the Federal Government. It claimed that there is a prima facie case against Kyari. The arrest of the top police cop has confirmed the suspicion of the USA.

“The final stage is the invocation of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and Kyari will be extradited to the United States for interrogation and trial.”

Another source claimed that President Muhammdu Buhari was briefed by the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa on the evidence against Kyari before the agency made the issue public on Monday, February 14.

Police hand over Abba Kyari, 4 other officers to NDLEA after arrest

Recall that the Nigeria police had transferred Kyari to the custody of the NDLEA.

According to a statement signed and released on Monday by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the deputy force public relations officer, Kyari and four other police officers arrested over alleged drug links were transferred to the NDLEA custody on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The IGP charged the NDLEA to investigate the indicted police officers and officers of the agency.

