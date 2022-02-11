Members of the Lagos West Anglican Diocese are mourning the death of the pioneer bishop, Rt Revd Peter Awelewa Adebiyi

Adebiyi, the bishop of the diocese between 1999 and 2013, died on Thursday, February 10, after a brief illness at the age of 79

Bishop Olusola Odedeji, his successor, announced the bishop's death in a message on Friday, February 11

Rt Revd Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, the pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion is dead, Premium Times reports.

Adebiyi, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, February 10, at about 10:15 pm after a brief illness.

The pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West Anglican Communion, Peter Adebiyi is died.

Source: Facebook

In another report by The Punch, the first son of the retired bishop, Adeboye, announced the demise of his father on behalf of the family in a statement on Friday, February 11.

Born on April 27, 1943, Abebiyi lectured in the university for many years before his call to the ordained ministry. He was made deacon in 1970 and priested in 1971.

The retired bishop rose to become a canon in 1983 and an archdeacon in 1990. On May 26, 1993, he was consecrated Bishop of Owo Diocese.

He was later transferred to over see of the Diocese of Lagos West in 1999. The deceased served as bishop of Lagos West diocese until 2013 when he retired having clocked the mandatory 70 years retirement age.

