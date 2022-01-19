The family late Ken Saro-Wiwa has been thrown into mourning following the tragic passing of his widow

Maria Saro-Wiwa, the wife the late environmental activist and poet, died in her sleep on Sunday, January, 16

The daughter of the 72-year-old announced the demise of her mother in a post, shared on Wednesday, January 19

The widow of the late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died at the age of 72. According to a statement by Noo, the daughter of the poet, Maria Kpugisi Saro-Wiwa died in her sleep on Sunday, January, 16.

Noo announcing the demise of her mother in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 19, said no word can express how grateful she is for all her mother did for the family.

The daughter of the late activist in an emotional tribute to her late mother said she is grateful her mum didn’t watch another child pass away after she losing 2 sons in the past.

She said:

"My mother, Maria, passed away last week. It was the end of a life that wouldn’t be believed if it were written as a novel.

Her independence was paramount. But it was hard to watch her anguish over her sons’ deaths. My biggest fear was that she would outlive yet another one of her children. So when I found her in bed on Sunday, having passed away in her sleep, there was a sense of relief. She is at peace now."

Ogoni 9: Buhari considers state pardon for late Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the late environmentalist and activist may receive a posthumous state pardon 26-years after his passing.

This was hinted at by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with some Ogoni leaders at the Presidential Villa on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The president had met with the leaders and during their discussion, he described the events that led to the kill of Saro-Wiwa and the eight others - Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine - as an unfortunate incident.

