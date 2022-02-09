A serious question mark has been put on the first autopsy conducted on the remains of Sylvester Oromoni

This is as a renowned pathologist, Sokunle Soyemi, has said that the autopsy carried out in Delta state had a lot of inconsistencies

Pointing out one of the questionable procedures, Soyemi said the first pathologist concluded that there was chemical intoxication when the food path was not opened

Ikeja, Lagos - There have been claims that the autopsy reports on late Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College were distorted with errors and grey areas.

Dr. Sokunle Soyemi, an experienced pathologist, on Tuesday, February 8, told a coroner’s court in Ikeja, Lagos, that the first autopsy conducted at Warri, Delta state, on the deceased was not thoroughly done.

Dr. Soyemi said the first autopsy was botched

Soyemi made this claim during his testimony testifying for the state government at an inquest set up to ascertain the possible cause(s) of Oromoni's demise, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He was led in evidence by Dr. Jide Martins, the director of the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), PM News added.

Admitting that he conducted an autopsy on the body of the pupil in the presence of seven other pathologists a day after it was brought to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Soyemi noted that he documented all the errors of the first procedures because he was there.

Apart from revealing that the first pathologist went on to conclude that there was evidence of chemical intoxication without opening the esophagus (the food path), the medical practitioner said the lungs of the body were not given a close conclusion.

He argued that the issue of chemical intoxication should not arise let alone be the conclusion, since the food path was never opened for thorough observation.

Soyemi said:

“Before I started the autopsy, the doctor who conducted the first autopsy was in attendance throughout. I observed the first incision that was made for the first autopsy.

“I observed the first autopsy was not properly done. All the things that were not properly done were documented in my report.

“If one does not open the food path, one cannot talk about chemical intoxication. The chemical that should be injurious to one should pass through the oesophagus.

“It should not have been anything near chemical intoxication if it did not pass through the oesophagus."

Meanwhile, Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police in Lagos, has said Sylvester Oromoni (jnr) died a “natural death”.

The Lagos police CP Odumosu had ordered a probe into the case while the school was sealed off by the ministry of education.

Two autopsies were conducted on the deceased, one by the Delta police and the second by the force’s Lagos command.

