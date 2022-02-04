The court in Kano state has granted a former commissioner of works Mu’azu Magaji, bail following health concerns

This was so as he was asked to submit important documents which include international passport and more

Meanwhile, Magaji is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood, and inciting disturbance against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano state- On Friday, February 4, a magistrate’s Court sitting at Nomansland, Kano, has granted former commissioner of works in the state, Mu’azu Magaji, a one million naira bail.

The presiding judge, Justice Aminu Gabari, granted Magaji, a critic of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje bail on health grounds, Daily Trust reports.

However, the court asked the accused to submit his passport, provide 2 sureties, including the village head of Dan Sarauniya and Hisbah commander from Dawakin Tofa or the Chief Imam.

The former commissioner was granted bail on health grounds. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

The case has been adjourned till March 2.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mu’azu Magaji was remanded at a correctional centre.

A magistrates court sitting at the Nomansland area of Kano gave the order on Monday, January 31.

Legit.ng gathers that Magaji is facing a four-count charge, bordering on defamation of character, intentional insult, injurious falsehood and inciting disturbance against Governor Ganduje.

Court denies Magaji bail

After pleading not guilty, Magaji through his lawyer applied for bail.

However, the judge objected to the bail application ordered that the former commissioner be remanded at a correctional centre until Thursday, February 3, when ruling will be delivered on the bail application.

