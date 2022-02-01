A bill seeking to increase the educational qualification for election into the office of the president has passed first reading at the house of representatives.

The proposed legislation also seeks to raise the minimum academic qualification for election as a governor, state and federal lawmaker.

Sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution state that a person must be qualified for election into the aforementioned elective offices if he/she “has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent”.

But the new bill which is sponsored by Adewunmi Onanuga, a lawmaker from Ogun state, seeks to raise the qualification to at least a “university degree level or its equivalent”.

TheCable had reported that for these sections of the constitution to be amended, they must be supported by 24 states houses of assembly.

Source: Legit.ng