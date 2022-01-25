A yet to be identified policeman guarding an expatriate has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Edo state

The gunmen also abducted the expatriate who is reportedly working with Hartland construction company

However, the spokesman of the police command in Edo state, Kongtons Bello, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident

Edo state - Gunmen on Monday evening, January 24, reportedly kidnapped an unnamed expatriate, and shot his police orderly dead in Edo state.

Daily Trust reported that kidnap victim is a staff with Hartland construction company in Edo state.

Some unknown gunmen abducted an expatriate and killed his police orderly in Edo state. Photo credit: @drealgold

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the victim was supervising the construction of the Idegu-Awain road in Etsako West local government of the south-south state when he was kidnapped by the criminals.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen emerged from the bush and started shooting sporadically, killing the police orderly in order to gain access to their victim and fled into the bush afterwards.

It was learned that police officers arrived later to evacuate the corpse to the mortuary, PM News also stated.

A source in the community whose name was not revealed said the local vigilantes were currently combing the bushes in the area in search of the abducted expatriate.

However, the spokesman of the police command in Edo state, Kongtons Bello, said he was yet to be briefed on the issue.

Source: Legit.ng