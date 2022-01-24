The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed has not resigned, presidential aide Bashir Ahmad said

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari says there is a rumour going round that the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed has resigned.

The presidential aide, however, said that the rumour was not true, citing "one of the minister's closest aides" as his source.

Ahmad stated this in a tweet posted via his verified Twitter handle sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, January 24.

The tweet reads:

"There is a rumor going round that Honorable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmad has resigned. “The rumor is completely not true”, one of the Minister’s closest aides told me on phone."

Ahmed was appointed as the finance minister by President Buhari in September 2018 after Kemi Adeosun resigned her appointment over a certificate forgery scandal.

Ahmed speaks on petrol subsidy removal amid resignation rumour

Amid the resignation rumour, the finance minister on Monday, January 24, participated in a meeting with the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, and other stakeholders in Abuja.

At the meeting, Ahmed announced the postponement of the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice, citing “high inflation and economic hardship”.

She said at the meeting that the government had to reconsider its decision after the 2022 budget was passed.

President Buhari meets suspended NPA boss in Kaduna

In another report, the suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, had an informal meeting with President Buhari on Friday, January 21, in Kaduna state.

In one of the photos shared by some presidential media aides, Hadiza who has been replaced with Mohammed Bello Koko was seen having a chat with the president when he visited Kaduna to commission some major projects.

Athough that Hadiza might have had some closed-door meetings with the president, this was the first time she was seen with him in public after her suspension in May 2021.

