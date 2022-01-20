In his efforts to make education accessible in 24 primary schools in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos state, a young businessman and philanthropist, Yusuf Oladipipo Olaseni, has donated over fifteen thousand exercise books and five thousand school bags to the indigent pupils in the area.

Legit.ng reports that his kind gestures cut across Alimosho local government and five other Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) within the largest political constituency in Lagos state.

A businessman, Yusuf Olaseni, distributing exercise books to school pupils in Alimosho local government area of Lagos. Credit: Yusuf Olaseni.

Source: UGC

According to him, the highlight of the distribution of the exercise books and school bags was the donation of cash to about 15 schools out of the 24 visited a minimum of seven kids per school whose school uniforms were torn and unfit to wear.

Why pupils must be obedient

Olaseni enjoined the pupils to at all times pay attention to their studies and be obedient children at home and school

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also noted that he has announced his support for the candidacy of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had on Monday, January 10, made his intentions known to run for the number one office in the country when he notified President Muhammed Buhari to contest for president in 2023.

Olaseni said:

"I can tell you for free, one of my happiest days as a young Nigerian and politician was the day Jagaban Borgu Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared he will be running for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections. The news, when it broke was as if, I won a jackpot because it was long overdue. Asiwaju is a visionary leader and a lover of the masses.

"This is not contestable, Asiwaju through his visionary ideals and leadership skills was able to position Lagos state to the current enviable height it is today. His skills of managing resources and humans are legendary as this can be seen in the way he was creatively able to raise the bar of Lagos IGR from four hundred million Naira to where it is today through the template he created.

"Within two days of his declaration, I made over fifteen thousand exercise books and five thousand school bags available in his name to the pupils in public schools within Alimosho federal constituency as the first phase of my contributions to his aspiration. This is just the beginning of my support to his aspiration."

Tinubu speaks on alleged PVCs' expiry after INEC's reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tinubu apologised over his claim that the current Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have expired.

It was reported that while hosting some of his supporters in Abuja, the presidential aspirant had asked them to register ahead of the election because their PVCs had expired.

Tinubu's media outfit issued a statement on his behalf, apologising to Nigerians for the misleading comment.

Source: Legit.ng