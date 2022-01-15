The latest car winner in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion, 37-year-old Kafayat Adewale, on Thursday declared that there could not have been a better way to start the new year.

The insurance executive who received the keys to her brand new Kia Rio at a prize-presentation event held in Okota, Lagos, said, “For the past five days, I have not been myself. It’s not that I don’t have a car but if anyone had predicted in December that I will have a brand new car in January, I wouldn’t have believed”.

Photo: Glo

Source: UGC

Joy Unlimited: Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Hon. Olasoju Adebayo (2nd left);. Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu of the Lagos State House of Assembly (4th left); winner of Kia Rio car, Mrs Kafayat Adewale (5th right); Head, Enterprise Business Group, Globacom, Zakari Usman (4th right); Zonal Coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos, Priscilla Onuzulu, and other winners in Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo at the prize presentation held in Lagos on Thursday.

She said the calls from Glo informing her about her fortune sounded like a fairy tale until she arrived at the venue of the presentation and saw the car parked there. “It was then I became convinced. I have received the car key and I am now a Glo ambassador. I will continue to convince all Nigerians to join the Glo network. God bless Glo”.

Mrs Adewale was among the 67 winners who went home with their prizes. The rest 65 received household appliances including 23 television sets, 20 refrigerators and 23 generators. They said Glo “has brought joy to us at the beginning of the New Year, thus giving us hope for a better year ahead”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For Allen Onyige, a television production executive in Berger, Lagos, it was a prayer answered. “I was actually trusting God for a new generator for my production work since last year, only for me to receive a call from Glo this January that I won a brand new generator. To God be the glory, this is a New Year gift from Glo. Now, I can go to work. More blessings to Globacom”, he declared. A refrigerator winner, Kafilat Rasaq, a 30-year-old businesswoman from Oyo State said, “My family will enjoy the new fridge at home; I thank Glo and God for making my family happy”.

Also, a television winner, Odunayo Balekan, a 42-year-old Engineer with Dangote Cement in Ibeshe, Ogun State, said, “I will enjoy both my football games and Nollywood movies with my family on the new television set. I appreciate Glo and will make it my permanent network henceforth”.

Regional Manager, Sales, Globacom, Abdulrasaq Ande, expressed the appreciation of the board and management of the company to all Nigerians, particularly Glo subscribers for their support and loyalty over the years.

He said, “You remain our pillar of strength and we will continue to give more value to our subscribers as they use their Glo lines”, adding that 12 brand new Kia Rio cars have been won so far in addition to hundreds of thousands of subscribers who have won home appliances including television, refrigerators and generators as well as data plans and other Glo freebies. Ande added that two more prize presentations would be held in January and that car prizes, as well as household appliances, would be given out at the events which would take place in Abuja and Lagos.

Zonal Coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs Prisicilla Onuzulu, who also spoke at the event congratulated Globacom for always delivering on its promises. She said, “Glo is a big brand and they have been compliant since the commencement of the promo. So far Globacom has done very well”.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng