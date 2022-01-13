An affirmation has been given over the police report on late Sylvester Oromoni's autopsy at LASUTH

The affirmation came from Dr. Chikodili Nwigwe, one of the pathologists who conducted the process

Dr. Nwigwe told journalists recently that the autopsy comes with evidence because the procedure is in video

One of the medical practitioners who were present during the autopsy of late Sylvester Oromoni has spoken on how the procedure was conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

During a recent interview by Arise News, the doctor, Chikodili Nwigwe, a consultant pathologist at Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, confirmed that due process was followed.

The pathologist confirmed the report read by Hakeem Odumosu

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Nwigwe affirmed that the needed protocols, methods, laboratory tests, among others were carried out.

The pathologist disclosed that she was part of an 8-member team of pathologists that carried out the autopsy at the LASUTH morgue and added that the entire process was recorded in a video such that whatever is documented is backed by evidence.

Her words:

"Yes, due process was followed. All the necessary protocols, methods, laboratory tests, radiological testing, were performed. We had about 8 pathologists there at the Lagos State University hospital morgue where the second Autopsy was carried out.

"The autopsy was recorded from start to finish. Photographs were taken, not by one by many. So whatever you have documented can be corroborated with video and picture evidence."

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos police commissioner finally reveals why arrested housemasters, students were released

Meanwhile, Odumosu had said that Oromoni (jnr) died a “natural death”.

He also stated that neither the housemasters of the school nor the students can be prosecuted based on the evidence.

Odumosu added:

“Legal advice, however, indicated that ‘there is no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaghter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm’ against the students and the House Masters.

“Hence, they cannot be prosecuted. Hence they were all released on bail. The final result of the autopsy and DPP advice were officially released by the State government earlier in the week.”

Also speaking on the protest organised by the Ijaw Youth Council in front of Dowen College in response to the DPP’s verdict, the CP said the police would not fold their hands and watch a breakdown of law and order play out in Lagos.

