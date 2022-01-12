Two Nigerian celebrities Funke Adesiyan and Yinka Ayefele have mourned the demise of the former governor of Oyo state Alao Akala

Funke and Ayefele took to their Instagram pages to eulogise the former governor with photos of him

Fans and followers took to the comment section of the two celebrities to mourn with them while recounting Akala's impact in Oyo state

Actress Funke Adesiyan and Yinka Ayefele are among the first celebrities to mourn the death of Alao Akala.

Adesiyan shared a photo of the former governor and expressed disbelief at his sudden passing. Describing him as an Iroko tree, Funke noted that he was one of the best.

Funke Adesiyan and Yinka Ayefele mourn Alao Akala. Photos: @funkeadesiyan, @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Funke said:

"Not you daddy, NOT YOU!!! You were the best of them. The Iroko has fallen."

Ayefele, on the other hand, shared a video showing the moment he met the late governor at an event. The singer excitedly rode his wheelchair to where Akala sat and greeted him.

He wrote:

"OTUNBA CHRISTOPHER ALAO AKALA....REST IN PEACE."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mum_twin:

"Haaa alao akala one of the best governor oyo state have had, may his soul rest in peace."

generalablegod:

"Oyo state una try three strong pillars of oyo state has fallen soun of ogbomoso land olubadan and Akala what a great loss."

eyisax:

"He changed so many Ogbomoso people's life."

dr_fimighty:

"Rest in peace ...The great Tiger."

lhorphe:

"O yato Governor. May God keep all he left behind."

tiitan_gold:

"Haaaa wat a great loss in oyo state May his soul Rest In Peace."

It was my turning point

Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele was thankful to God as he recalled the accident that claimed his ability to walk 24 years ago.

The singer shared a video showing a younger version of himself preparing to go out in a car. The next scene in the video then showed the car in a mangled state after the accident.

Ayefele was also spotted with a physiotherapist who was helping him with his wheelchair. In the caption that accompanied the post, the singer said the day of the accident was his turning point.

Source: Legit.ng