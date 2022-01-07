Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the desire to conclude his second term in office successfully

According to the Nigerian leader, this is because age is telling on him, adding that he works for six, seven to eight hours per day

Buhari went on to note that being a president is a lot of hard work, but that he cannot complain as he asked for it

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari says age is telling on him from working long hours in the office every day.

Buhari made the remark speaking to NTA in an interview aired on Thursday, January 6, in reaction to how he feels after clocking 79 recently.

The Nigerian leader said he looks forward to finishing his tenure in 2023, saying being president is hard work but he can not complain as he asked for it.

While observing that many of his colleagues are now enjoying their retirement, Buhari noted that he hopes to emulate them in the next 17 months.

He said:

“About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy,“

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I’ve said, I asked for it and I cannot complain."

