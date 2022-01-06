Dr Goodluck Jonathan has visited the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja again for the umpteenth time

The former president has been visiting his successor, Muhammadu Buhari on a frequent basis in the last few months

Femi Adesina, presidential media aide, stated that the latest meeting of the duo centred around the crisis in Mali

Aso Rock - Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, January 6.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina posted on Facebook, Jonathan briefed Buhari on the political development in the Republic of Mali.

Dr Jonathan exchanging plesantries with President Buhari during the visit. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Adesina said a special meeting of ECOWAS, which will hold in Ghana, on Sunday, January 9 to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

He said that was the subject of the parley between the Head of the ECOWAS mediation team, former President, Jonathan, and President Buhari.

According to him, the president repeated his earlier promise that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

In a separate statement earlier issued on the same day, Buhari promised that Nigeria would do her level best for the sister country, within the requirements of ECOWAS.

The Nigerian president made the promise when he received a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali,

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s minister of territorial administration and decentralization, led a team, which briefed President Buhari on Conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

Responding to the comprehensive briefing, the Buhari said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

Another presidential media aide, Buhari Sallahu shared photos of Jonathan's visit to the seat of power on his Facebook page.

How Buhari, Jonathan held closed door meeting 48 hours before 2022

President Buhari had on Thursday, December 30, 2021 met with former Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Jonathan arrived at the State House by 3:00 pm and was received by the president, after which the duo went into a closed-door meeting.

Jonathan has been leading mediation talks even as Mali remains under military rule following the August 2020 coup that ousted President Ibrahim Keita.

Jonathan's regular visits to Aso Villa linked to his mediator roles

Recall that President Buhari met with Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The purpose of the meeting was, also known at the time as the former president did not brief newsmen attached to the State House.

Ex-President Jonathan's role as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali has made him a regular visitor at the presidential villa in recent times.

