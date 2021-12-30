Some officials of the Court of Appeal in Abuja were prevented from gaining access into the court premises on Thursday, December 30

The vehicles of affected court staff members were not allowed to park in the compound which led to traffic jam on the road

It was discovered that the court's president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, took the decision to punish regular latecomers

Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, December 30, prevented some staff members from accessing the court premises with their vehicles.

Security personnel at the entrance of the court revealed that they were directed by the court’s president, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to lock the gate in order to stop staff who reported late for duty.

The decision affected some court directors (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Resultantly, some affected court directors had to park their vehicles on the court’s main entrance gate, down to the road leading to the Federal Secretariat and the Force Headquarters, a situation that has affected the usual flow of traffic.

A court official who spoke with The Nation without revealing his identity said:

“So, she directed the security personnel to lock the gate so that those coming late would not be allowed to enter with their vehicles.

“Even staff buses are affected. You can see they are all packed outside.

“We are, however, not sure what penalties would be visited on the erring staff at the end of the day.”

It was gathered that Justice Dongban-Mensem's decision was influenced by the discovery that most officials resume work much later than the official time without remorse.

