The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill estimate with a slight increase of N378 billion.

Premium Times reports that the increase in the proposed bill is a slight shift from the initial estimate of N1.38 trillion to a grand total of N1.758 trillion.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed its 2022 budget Photo: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the passing of the budget was done while the speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, presided over the plenary on Wednesday, December 29.

The bill was passed after a presentation was made by the chairman of the committee on economic planning and budgeting, Honourable Gbolahan Yishawu.

During his presentation, Yishawu said the final budget has an increase from leftovers of the previous allocations that were made in 2021.

The Punch reports that Yishawu said the 2021 leftover was rolled into a contingency fund in the 2022 appropriation bill estimate.

He also added that the capital and recurrent expenditure ratio at 66:34 for the new fiscal year with the recurrent at N591,280,803,486bn, the capital expenditure at N1.166,915,843,358 trillion.

This according to Yishawu brings the budget total size to N1,758,196,44,844 trillion for 2022.

Source: Legit.ng