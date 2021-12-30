Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, said many Nigerians now monitor whatever he does, including what he drinks, wears, loves, etc.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said he is amazed by the situation which he described as obsession

FFK as he is fondly called has been in the news recently over his relationship with his estranged wife and the EFCC trial

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said many Nigerians are obsessed with him.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 29, the minister said he is amazed by, and loves, Nigerians' obsession with him.

Amid EFCC trial and relationship crisis, former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode said many Nigerians are obsessed with him. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

He wrote:

"The obsession that many Nigerians have with FFK amazes me.

"What he does, what he says, where he goes, what he wears, who he is with, what he eats, what he drinks, what he writes, what he thinks, what he loves, what he hates, who he sees etc!

"It is an obsession and I love it!"

Legit.ng notes that Fani-Kayode has recently been in the news over his repeated "invitations" by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and his relationship with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

