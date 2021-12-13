BBNaija star, Mercy Eke has lent her voice to the ongoing children custody saga between Femi Fani-Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu

Mercy Efe revealed that she didn't know Precious personally but she is a woman in pain and she deserved to be with her 4 kids

The reality star also called on Nigerians to join her in ensuring that Precious 4 kids are returned to her custody

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) former housemate, Mercy Eke has waded into the children's custody saga involving a foremost politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Mercy pleaded on behalf of precious and said it is high time people do something about her situation.

Mercy Eke pleads on behalf of Fani-Kayode's ex-wife. Credit: @official_mercyeke @real_ffk @snowhiteey

Source: Instagram

She called on all the mothers in the world to come to Precious' aid who is reportedly not allowed to see her 4 kids with the politician ex-husband.

Mercy further declared that she didn't know Mrs Precious in person:

"I don't know Mrs precious in person but from the videos I watched, my heart is aching, that woman is in pain she needs her kids we are taking about 4 children, let's help her do something. How can people be this wicked?"

She wants those children back, we need to help her, let's do something, she didn't ask for too much, she just wanted the kids she birthed a self, her kids were taken from her without her consent."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Mercy's video calling for the return of Precious' children to her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lycia_specia:

"Is not even easy to do IVF not talk of you not seeing the kids."

Me_soma_m:

"Welcome to Nigeria where men feel they can do what they like because the system favors them!

This is wickedness."

Mzshowbliss:

"At this point go and use black magic to collect your children."

Jluv_daqueen:

"This is pure wickedness and oppression from FFK, no matter her offense she deserves to see her children."

Twittydoll200:

"It’s soo heartbreaking! I really feel for her."

Fani-Kayode releases video of sons playing as ex-wife tearfully beg to see them

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode the drama between Fani-Kayode and his ex-wife Precious Chikwendu is far from coming to an end.

Precious shared a video of herself crying, alleging that she got a photo of one of her sons with a scar on his face. She claimed that her ex-hubby denied her access to see the children despite a court order.

Fani-Kayode responded to his ex-wife's plea by sharing a video of their four boys playing in their room and declaring that the children are hale and hearty.

Source: Legit.ng