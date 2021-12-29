Uche Nwosu has given a detailed narration of what transpired when he was arrested by some security agents in Imo

The in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha claimed that those who bundled him into a vehicle that ill-fated day were attached to Imo Government House

Nwosu added that while in the vehicle with the officers, one of them spoke in Hausa which he understands

Imo state - Days after his arrest by some officers of the Nigerian police, Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in Imo, has spoken about his terrible experience.

Nwosu, who is an in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha stated that the motive of the whole drama was to rubbish his image with the claim that he was supplying ammunition to criminals in the state.

Nwosu called on the IGP to investigate the issue (Photo: NPF)

In a Vanguard publication, he alleged that the police personnel who manhandled him were not from the Abuja command but those attached to the Imo government house.

Nwosu said while the men were with him in a vehicle en route to Enugu airport where a jet flew them to Abuja one of them spoke on phone in Hausa with one Shaba to confirm that they have him.

The former Action Alliance (AA) gubernatorial candidate added that unknown to them, he understands the language, The Nation reports.

His words:

“Over 15 masked security operatives jumped into the church. While some rushed to the altar, some came to where I was sitting and ordered me to move or move me. They started shooting and disrupted the sermon that was ongoing. I demanded to know what was going on but they said they had an instruction to bring me.

“They manhandled me and bundled me into one of the vehicles they came in. One of them ordered me to lie down and one of them placed his leg on my head.

“When they drove off, they started making calls in the Hausa Language, and unknown to them, I understand the Hausa Language. They were telling one Shaba who is the chief security officer that they have got me.

“At Umuaka, they stopped and ordered that I should get down. At that point, I thought they were to assassinate me. They bundled me into another vehicle and they drove off..."

He called on Inspector General of Police Usman Baba to take charge of the investigation and unravel those who were actually behind the plot.

Uche Nwosu: Imo govt opens up on church invasion by police

Meanwhile, the Imo state government had accused some people of whipping up public sentiments against it over the arrest of Uche Nwosu during a church service on Sunday, December 26.

A statement by Declan Emelumba, the state commissioner for information and strategy, condemned the action of the police, saying the government was not in support of any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.

The statement read in part:

"For the avoidance of doubt, while the government believes that no stone should be spared in the effort to rid the state of criminality and banditry, it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies."

