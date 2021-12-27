Though Legit.ng could not independently verify the veracity of the video, one of Nigeria's popular cleric, Apostle Suleman has performed a miracle in which a boy with a sealed mouth was able to to talk.

In the video shared by Suleman on Facebook, the boy with the sealed mouth got his miracle when his brother brought him to the Omega Fire Ministries International headed by Suleman who is the senior pastor and general overseer.

Apostle Suleman has performed a miracle in which a boy with a sealed mouth was able to to talk. Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Source: Facebook

After praying for the boy, the cleric asked the boy to say Jesus which he (the boy) said in a clear voice. This immediately led to victory shout among worshipers present at the program,

In reaction to the video, many Nigerians, mostly followers of the flamboyant cleric blessed the almighty God for using him as a point of contact to many people.

Evans Karikari

"Wow! God is too Powerful glory to God. God richly Bless Papa for God using you to Shame the devil. I Celebrate Grace."

Elizabeth Akpan

"I connect every autistic child in marigold special school to this altar of fire. In the name of Jesus Christ, every one of our children will speak with clarity in Jesus mighty name, Amen."

Udegbe Felix

"This is called practical miracle in fact social media platform need to carry this one fast very important. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forevermore."

Precious Christie

"Jesus I connect my Son who can not speak fluently by Faith to this same JESUS. Thank you Lord our great Healer."

Margaret Babilah

"God is good, very powerful, I felt the power of God when i was watching this, God bless you daddy."

You can watch the video here.

Enimola Kolade Collins

"We must learn how to appreciate God in everything. Some of you complain of no food to eat. Meanwhile, someone has no mouth to eat the food. Learn to see the good side of life and stop murmuring. Your complain can't change God instead it will make him angry.

"Oh yea ungrateful Galatians. Father, I THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING."

Chantal Lablonde Ngome

"Jésus it can only be you i am short of words. Papa May God continue his work in your life."

Julie Oviemu

It is done, and to those who doubt and expected the Lip to haav opened automatically, I say to you, our God is not a magician, He is a miracle working God, and dat lip shall begin to loose gradually until it will open totally. I am not a religious person, but a spiritual minded person who belives in the true practical miracles of Jesus Christ. Thank You Lord."

