Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) is unperturbed about the allegation made against him by a Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike

Apostle Suleman, in a recent sermon which as a reaction said anyone who truly knows him loves his person

The cleric added that he cannot be discouraged and distracted by what people say about him on social media

For the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, the allegation of a Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike means nothing.

Suleman during a sermon on Sunday, August 22, told his congregation that he is not upset or discouraged by those who insult him on social media, The Nation reports.

The cleric said he will remain focused on the work of God (Photo: Omega Fire Ministries)

Source: Facebook

In fact, the cleric stated that he is angry with those who are trying to encourage him over the allegation, adding that he cannot be moody or distracted by the issue, Sahara Reporters also reported.

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry.

“Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me. Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media."

In his defence, the man of God said people are only reacting to what they see and read, not really they know, because, according to Suleman, nobody can know him and love his personality.

Moving forward, the embattled pastor stated clearly he will continue to do the work of God.

His words:

"You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me.”

