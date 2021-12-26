The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and an ex-government official have made a new revelation regarding money Goodluck Jonathan left behind in 2015

According to Amaechi, the money the former president left behind is not enough to sustain the nation in at least three weeks

Amaechi noted that he was informed by the officials of the presidency as at then that there was virtually nothing left in the treasury

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation says the money left behind for Nigeria by former President Goodluck Jonathan at the point of his departure on May 29, 2015 was not enough to run the affairs of the country for three weeks.

The Punch reports that Amaechi, who is a former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, made this disclosure at a Television program on Friday, December 24.

The former governor of Rivers state claimed that while he headed the governors’ forum, he was informed by Presidency officials that there was virtually nothing left in the treasury.

Amaechi added that poverty is one major factor that fuels insecurity, banditry and more in Buhari-Osinbajo led administration.

The minister said:

“When you talk about bandits and all these people that kill. It is a question about poverty. And that poverty didn’t start in this regime. Don’t forget that oil was sold at $110, $114, $115 per barrel. When this government came into power, oil fell to $28 per barrel and since then it has not gone above $80 per barrel.

“As former chairman of the governors’ forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President including the former minister of finance that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

“By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the governors’ forum.”

ICTN: CASER accuses Rotimi Amaechi, Hassan Bello of alleged corruption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group, Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), has accused a serving minister former government official of breaching public trust.

The executive director of CASER, Barrister Frank Tietie, made the allegations at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

He specifically accused the minister of transportation and Hassan Bello, the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council of blatant disregard for legal standards of public procurement.

BudgIT raises alarm over Nigeria's spending problem

Meanwhile, Gabriel Okeowo, the chief executive officer of BudgIT, a civic tech non-profit organisation, has said that Nigeria has a spending problem.

He made the statement while reacting to the findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that 257 projects amounting to N20.138 billion were duplicated in the 2021 budget.

Okeowo, said it is time for critical stakeholders to come to terms with the expenditure inefficiency problem.

