Jerrywright Ukwu has been nominated as part of the #WatchingTheVote delegates for the upcoming Anambra governorship election

Jerrywright, a senior editor with Legit.ng based in Abuja, has covered two main general elections and over a dozen off-cycle polls for the online news website

In December 2018, Jerrywright was nominated by the promoters of #WatchingTheVote to participate in a BBC Media Action capacity training to enhance the quality of reportage in the general elections

Legit.ng's senior editor, Jerrywright Ukwu has been nominated as one of the journalists to cover the forthcoming Anambra governorship election by the promoters of #WatchingTheVote, a citizen-led observation initiative.

According to the promoters of the initiative, Jerrywright was selected in recognition of his extensive reporting of political activities in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and beyond.

Jerrywright monitoring the 2019 General Elections for Legit.ng in Nasarawa state, North-Central Nigeria. Photo credit: Jerrywright Ukwu

In December 2018, Jerrywright was selected by promoters of #WatchingTheVote, to participate in a two-day media training on youth candidacy and participation in politics organised by the BBC Media Action and Yiaga Africa.

Earlier that year, Jerrywright received an award on behalf of Legit.ng in Abuja from Yiaga Africa after his massive coverage of the Not Too Young To Run Movement, a campaign that sought to reduce the age limit for running for elective office in Nigeria.

On May 31, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not Too Young To Run bill into law.

Reacting to Jerrywright's nomination, Wale Akinola, the Head of desk, Politics and current affairs at Legit.ng, stated that:

“Jerrywright is one of our best hands on the political desk. His experience covering the desk for almost a decade is very beneficial to the team. His nomination did not come as a surprise. His work ethic speaks for itself and we are really proud of him.”

About #WatchingTheVote

#WatchingTheVote is a citizen-led election observation initiative aimed at enhancing the integrity of elections in Nigeria using technological tools like SMS and evidence-based research methodology tools for election observation.

The initiative is designed to promote credible elections and boost citizens' confidence in the electoral process through the provision of citizens’ oversight on elections throughout the electoral cycle.

