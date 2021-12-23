As Nigeria prepare for both Christmas and New Year celebrations, the federal government has spoken on measures to help them cope with the fourth wave of COVID-119 already in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 in a statement from its chairman, SGF Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, December 23, noted that indoor gatherings and congregations for families and religious bodies must be 50% full, Punch reports.

The federal government said gathering should be only 50% full (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Mustapha revealed in the statement that full adherence to health protocols must be observed during the period, especially in the crossover services.

“Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50% capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures. Any gathering in the excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing.

“Avoid non-essential interstate travel at this period as this increases the risk of spreading infection from one place to another. People who intend to travel are encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm their status as many infected persons are asymptomatic.

“Ensure that you have taken the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination including the booster dose to reduce your risk of severe infection and death in case of exposure to COVID-19.”

