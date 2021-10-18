Some corrupt officers of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have be caught by the Acting Comptroller-General

Isa Jere Idris, the Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has caught some officers of the service red handed.

Idris who disguised as an applicant for an international passport at the Lagos State Command, caught them when they offered to help him procure the passports in a shady way.

The acting CG made this known in an interview with Premium Times.

He said his unscheduled visit to Ikoyi was to confirm the allegations against officers of the immigration offices in Lagos State including Ikoyi, Ikeja and FESTAC town.

He said when he approached the officers at the Ikoyi command, he was given various high prices for the different categories of passports.

He said:

“When I approached the officers, they offered me the menu without recognising me. They said 32 pages of the international passport for five years would cost me N45,000 instead of N27,000. They said 64 pages for five year would cost me N55,000 instead of N37,000, and N95,000 for 64 pages for 10 years instead of N72,000.

“I was asked where I was from and I said Niger State. They also asked me if I had a letter of indigeneship and other documents and I said I didn’t have any one. So they said they would collect N3,500 to provide all the documents for me."

However, he said the officers were yet to know who he was, and that the comptroller for Lagos command of the service, Bauchi Aliyu, was surprised when he eventually showed up in his office.

