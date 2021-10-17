Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have been described as a revolutionary in the area of infrastructure in Rivers

The Senate chief whip, Orji Kalu, made the declaration in Lagos during the Sun Newspapers award ceremony

Kalu noted that his political affiliation would not stop him from speaking the truth about the governance in the country

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Orji Kalu, the Senate chief whip, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers state.

The Nation reports that Wike’s special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement said that Kalu made the commendation at the 2021 Sun Newspapers Award ceremony at the Eko Hotel, Lagos at the weekend.

Senate chief whip scored Governor Wike high on performance. Credit: Orji Kalu.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the former governor of Abia state said that despite being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well.

He said:

“I have taken official and unguided tours of projects up to Opobo Town. It is quite amazing that Governor Wike is doing so much.

“I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well.”

The senator was quoted to have also commended Wike for his courage to speak the truth to power in the country.

Kalu, who is also the publisher of The Sun Newspapers, described Wike as “his good friend who has not allowed political differences to separate them.”

He added that Wike’s choice as The Sun Man of the Year was well deserved.

Also speaking, the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, commended the Wike for his statesmanship and apolitical posture.

Dare recalled that Wike invited him, an APC member to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The minister said that such a posture was very good for the political development of the nation.

