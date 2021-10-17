For Nigerians seeking employment, at least three government agencies are currently recruiting as they seek to get more hands to drive their operations.

Below are the three government agencies currently recruiting:

The Nigerian Army has commenced the recruitment exercise for its 82 Regular Recruits Intake. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

1. Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has commenced the recruitment exercise for its 82 Regular Recruits Intake.

All applications will be screened online, and qualified applicants will be shortlisted to attend the physical screening exercise at the Kaduna recruitment centre; Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna state.

The application form is free and available online at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng;

Application closes on Friday, November 26.

2. Kaduna State Residents Identity Management Agency

The Kaduna State Residents Identity Management Agency is also currently recruiting. The agency is calling for qualified persons to apply for the following positions:

Department Head - Operations

Unit Head – Admin

Unit Head – Finance

Unit Head – Inter-Agency Support

Monitoring And Evaluation Officer

Customer Service Officer

Information And Data Management Officer

Unit Head – Information And Data Management

Unit Head – Customer Service

Unit Head – Monitoring And Evaluation

Admin Officer

Finance Officer

Inter-Agency Officer

Follow this link to apply. Application closes on Sunday, October 31.

3. Video Stack Hackathon

KADA Hive Innovation and Technology hub, an initiative of the Kaduna state government, is looking for a programmer with the skill set to develop a video stack platform.

The Nasir El-Rufai government is calling on programmers to develop a platform for video streaming of local content as part of its strategic plans to push innovation in Kaduna state.

In addition to being awarded the contract for the development of the video platform, the winner(s) will get a cash prize of N250,000.00.

Applicants can participate individually or as a group. If interested, you can apply via the link below:

https://kadahivehub.com/video-stack-hackathon/?fbclid=IwAR29hXniS3EoZ6RUQ4n93vTCyxeAy-Ab_wkTFoOTagH4Ck6MBHUhAPg4zoQ

Application closes on Sunday October, 17.

