The Nigerian government has announced Tuesday, October 19, as the date set aside to mark the Eid-ul-Maulud celebration

Eid-ul-Maulud is the annual celebration observed by Muslims to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Announcing the public holiday, interior minister Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims and urged Nigerians to imbibe Prophet Muhammad's virtues

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Tuesday, October 19, a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, October 15, Premium Times reported.

The statement cited the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as congratulating all Muslims at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

Legit.ng gathers that Aregbesola admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad.

The minister added that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa."

Aregbesola also called for an end to all divisive tendencies across the country.

He urged all Nigerians and the youths, in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

The minister also urged Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that everyone would be proud of.

Source: Legit.ng News