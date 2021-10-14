A uniformed Muslim lady wearing hijab has stirred mixed reactions on social media following a trending video of her dancing on stage

In the short video, the lady outdid a male dancer who stopped in his 'dancing tracks' to watch her showcase in awe

While onlookers cheered her with loud voices, the lady seemed to enter another realm as she added style to her legwork dance moves before being interrupted

Mixed reactions have trailed a dance video of a uniformed Muslim lady in hijab showcasing her dance skill.

While the occasion for the dancing could not be ascertained as of time of making this report, the lady sure was the perfect dancehall queen as she left onlookers impressed.

The lady showed great dance moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the short clip shared by Yabaleft Online on Instagram, a man who was dancing on stage with the lady stopped to watch her, perhaps stunned by her energetic display.

The lady seemed to be so immersed in the dancing and switched to different legwork styles at will.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady's showcase earned her joyous exclamations from thrilled onlookers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@gbemiemmanuel stated:

"The person screaming in the background needs to have dirty socks stuffed in her mouth. Ahh what kind of illiterate shouting is that "

@kriss_mirror opined:

"Make them no flog them again abeg , let’s enjoy this life and no carry religion for head "

@official_adebowale commented:

"They go soon flog her now, I don’t want to hear justice for Fatimo ooo "

@wolf_gahng wrote:

"Before you know nah arewa people go come for her now dey talk nonsense make she find somewhere hide."

@bella_tee1 stated:

"Pls I owe nobody explanation me on hijab and dancing doesn’t mean that’s how I’m serving my God….shey Na by hijab them dey use serve GOD ni ….Wo make una rest abeg."

Muslim ladies dance hard at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two young Muslim ladies had twerked hard at an event in a trending video.

The ladies were out of control as they faced each other while showcasing cool dance moves inspite of the fact that their attire covered the most part of their bodies.

In a short video shared by an Instagram user Isegun Johnson, the ladies were joined in the dancing by a group of ladies. The two dancers increased their tempo as the hypeman sang their praises.

Many people have raised concerns over what might be meted out to the ladies after their dance video went viral.

Source: Legit Newspaper