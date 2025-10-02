Evicted BBNaija housemates Rooboy, Mide, Zita, and Sabrina cleared the air on some confusing narratives being pushed around on social media

Legit.ng spoke with the four evicted housemates, and they were able to shed light on aspects of their individual experiences as well

They all opened up about what it felt like being in the house, their love interests, and other personal experiences during their time on the show

Big Brother Naija evicted housemates Zita, Mide, Rooboy, and Sabrina joined Legit.ng in an interesting conversation about their experiences in the house, while shedding light on trending narratives and how they navigated the show emotionally.

Season 10 housemates Rooboy, Zita, and Mide had been evicted in week nine, while Sabrina had to make an exit earlier in the season on health grounds.

Mide spoke about how bright Morgna's eviction from show affected her. Credit: @mide.army, @rooboyway, @zita_the_creator

Source: Instagram

They detailed their individual experiences, predicted the winner of the season, and also corrected some misconceptions.

Mide speaks on Bright's eviction

Bright Morgan's eviction hit Mide like a thud, and she could not contain her emotions. They had built an amazing bond, had fast become fans' favourite couple on the show.

Legit.ng asked:

"Last week must have been very tough for you considering the absence of Bright. How were you able to cope with the transition, and what are your expectations going forward, considering the relationship or rather the friendship you guys built in the house, and now that you’re out of the house, what are you looking forward to?"

Mide responded:

"So, in the house, I didn’t really get to cry a lot before Brian left, and I’m not saying that crying is necessary, but it felt like I was bottling up a lot of emotions. When he left, it was a shock because we had just come out of the sight. It was very unusual.We were all planning for Sunday, for eviction, and if I saw that he left on Sunday, I think I would have been able to cope with it better.

"But the shock of it all, the fact that I had bottled up so many things, made it harder. He was one person who had my back in the house, and when he left, it kind of broke all the walls down for me. I was so emotional that day, and even the next day," Mide continued.

"Moving forward, I had to remind myself that, you know, De was there for me. She also reminded me, ‘Listen, you came into this house by yourself, and you need to step up.’ And I just realized, you know what? It’s time to show these people that my story here is more than just Bright, and it’s more than just the connections and friendships that I’ve made.

"Those are a big part of it, but I also wanted to show myself that I could be more active in the arena games, and do things that didn’t revolve around just being around Bright. So, yeah, that’s how I coped with it."

Sabrina she speaks on her experience outside the BBNaija Season 10 house. Credit: @sabrina

Source: Instagram

Danboskid's eviction, wake-up call for Mide

Danboskid was pulled out of the show very early, despite being active and entertaining. His exit served as a rude shock to housemates, especially Mide, who saw it as a reminder to sit tight and step up his game.

She said:

"It was very difficult for me to kind of bring out my personality in the house because there were 28 of us, it was not what I expected. It wasn't what I thought it would be. I was just like, "What did I do to myself?" I threw myself into the situation. How do I, like, you know, come out so big, right? Then we went through it, and all of us were surprised—most of us were surprised at Danboskid's eviction that week. It felt like he was doing amazing things back to back.

"He felt like... I don't know if you guys saw it, but he won something. People were giving him accolades for his debates. He did so well. He did so well with the extra tasks. He was a model, you know? I’m just thinking, like, if Daboskid, who was doing so much in the house, could be addicted, how much more could I be just very laid back?

"So, that was what kind of... that was a wake-up call, along with me saying, "Oh, I think they're even bored at the party." I was like, "Okay, you know, let me change it up with this."

Rooboy sheds light on clash with Zita

Rooboy and Zita had one of the scariest physical altercations on the show. It led to Zita pouring her hot plate of spicy noodles on him, and he reacted swiftly.

He narrated what happened and how they walked through it.

"It started during the arena games between my team and hers and I apologised, but she had gone to make noodles, which was in the kitchen, and then she came to join the conversation. We asked her questions back and forth, and at one point, I said something like, 'you are stupid.

"Before I knew it, the F word was thrown, and suddenly, someone threw their spicy noodles in my face. I reacted immediately and had to collect myself. I went back to the kitchen to wash off the fighting and the mess on my face. She later apologized, and I accepted it. From that moment on, I’ve forgiven her, and it's all behind me."

Sabrina speaks on her premature exit

When Sabrina was asked how she navigated life outside the house after her short stay on the show, she said:

"I guess it was a bit of a shocker because it wasn't anticipated. Like I said, even the surprise eviction that happened on a Saturday caught everyone off guard, right? So mine was on a Monday, and, you know, the word 'eviction' wasn't used at all.

"I do appreciate everyone being concerned about my health, but I’m fine, everything is good. I’m really excited to be focusing on my goals and moving forward with things I’m truly interested in. I’m happy with how things are turning around."

Individually, the housemates were asked to predict who the winner for the season would be, and they all chose Imisi (Ijoba 606). They collectively attested to her entertaining personality.

Faith beats Dede in Innoson task

Legit.ng earlier reported that again, Faith Adewale proved himself to be more than just a space filler but also one who takes charge.

The most anticipated task of the season is that of Innoson, and has taken place, and the BBNaija housemates put their all in it.

However, Faith emerged as the winner of a brand-new vehicle following his outstanding participation.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng