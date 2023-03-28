BBNaija reality star Tochi has revealed how the popular MMM Ponzi scheme, which was a thing in 2016, affected him

The reality star who was a victim of the scheme recounted how he collapsed after hearing the scheme crashed

Reacting to Tochi’s statement, many Nigerians took to his comment section to also share their sad experience

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tochi has revealed he was a victim of the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Ponzi scheme, which was popular in 2016.

Tochi, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, revealed he collapsed after the Ponzi scheme crashed seven years ago.

Tochi stirs reactions with a tweet about MMM Ponzi scheme. Credit: @tochi.official

He wrote:

“Today marks 7yrs MMM make me collapse inside Shopright .”

See his tweet below:

According to Wikipedia, МММ was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from 5 to 10 million people lost their savings.

A report via qz.com revealed MMM, which had around three million users in Nigeria in December 2016, after a rumoured slowdown following increased scrutiny from the government, suspended operations and never resumed.

Netizens react to Tochi’s tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nntoto87477:

"Don't remind me abeg ,Yoh mmm crippled my finances so bad."

hilambro:

"Touching story of Lagos."

chommy78207019:

"Eyaa, praiseGod. With the tears in my eyes, Happy 7yrs MMM anniversary ❤"

Temitwity1:

"Eyahhh....what a memory So sorry about that boss much love boss."

c_favhy:

"Me i sht for my body ohhh."

BiboyeDein:

"Thank God for life."

