“I Collapsed”: BBN’s Tochi Recalls MMM Sad Experience 7 Years After, Netizens React
- BBNaija reality star Tochi has revealed how the popular MMM Ponzi scheme, which was a thing in 2016, affected him
- The reality star who was a victim of the scheme recounted how he collapsed after hearing the scheme crashed
- Reacting to Tochi’s statement, many Nigerians took to his comment section to also share their sad experience
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tochi has revealed he was a victim of the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Ponzi scheme, which was popular in 2016.
Tochi, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, revealed he collapsed after the Ponzi scheme crashed seven years ago.
He wrote:
“Today marks 7yrs MMM make me collapse inside Shopright .”
See his tweet below:
According to Wikipedia, МММ was a Russian company that perpetrated one of the world's largest Ponzi schemes of all time, in the 1990s. By different estimates from 5 to 10 million people lost their savings.
A report via qz.com revealed MMM, which had around three million users in Nigeria in December 2016, after a rumoured slowdown following increased scrutiny from the government, suspended operations and never resumed.
Netizens react to Tochi’s tweet
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
nntoto87477:
"Don't remind me abeg ,Yoh mmm crippled my finances so bad."
hilambro:
"Touching story of Lagos."
chommy78207019:
"Eyaa, praiseGod. With the tears in my eyes, Happy 7yrs MMM anniversary ❤"
Temitwity1:
"Eyahhh....what a memory So sorry about that boss much love boss."
c_favhy:
"Me i sht for my body ohhh."
BiboyeDein:
"Thank God for life."
Source: Legit.ng