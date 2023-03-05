Big Brother Titans’ house party went down on Saturday and came with moments that have left many talking

One of the highlights from the party that has stirred reactions online was Blue Aiva’s skimpy skirt

Many netizens, including BBNaija reality star Dorathy Bachor, have compared the skimpy skirt to that of singer Ayra Starr

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) Saturday party returned on March 4, and it was a memorable one for the housemates.

However, a video showing the skimpy skirt Blue Aviva rocked at the party has left many talking on social media.

Videos from BBTitans' house party. Credit: @bbtitans

Source: Twitter

Watch the video from the party below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija star Dorathy reacts to Blue Aiva’s skimpy skirt

The reality star, who was stunned by Blue Aiva’s outfit, couldn’t help but take to her Twitter handle to react as she jokingly said Mavin star Ayra Starr’s mini skirts still have a lot to learn from Blue Aiva’s outfit.

In her words:

“Ayra Star’s skirt dey learn work beside this Blue Aiva’s own.”

See her tweet below:

See more reactions to Blue Aiva’s outfit below:

claudy_blinks:

"I'm sure Ayra star's designer made this skirt."

motlalepule.mabote:

"It's can only be blue...i swear dis 2k babe is my fav."

dianaa_njoroge:

"I remember when yaya used to walk in the house and people were "aww she looks good" " I love her body positivity" ....now its blue's skirt and their hearts are racing."

officialfranca_o:

"They can wear in the house but criticizing blue fit the skirt."

yaga5766:

"Ayra starr will definitely be jealous of blue Aiva's skirt."

Ebube steals the show at African theme house party

The second BBTitans Saturday Night party on January 28 was a blast as it saw all the housemates in their party element.

The DJ of the night, Nigeria's Xclusive played party tunes back-to-back from both Nigeria and South Africa.

In several videos online, the housemates had intense fun in their African-themed outfits as they danced, sang, and even played romance on the dancefloor.

Albino Ebubu was the talk of the night as he jumped and danced around with his funny moves which got people questioning if he was at another party entirely.

Source: Legit.ng