BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, has made the news after she took to social media to show off her new pet

According to the reality show star, her fans, Phynation, gifted her a dog and she shared snaps of it online

Phyna’s pet gift stirred a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them claiming she bought it herself

BBNaija star, Phyna, appears to be the latest from her set to receive a lovely gift from her fans.

Taking to her social media pages, the reality show winner shared a photo of a cute little puppy and revealed that her fans, Phynation, gifted it to her.

Phyna also revealed her new pet’s name as Rockey, and expressed appreciation to her fanbase for the gift.

Fans buy dog for BBNaija's Phyna. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Hi everyone meet Rockey. Phynation odogwu fanbase can’t love you less thank you.”

See her tweet below:

On her Snapchat page, Phyna shared a video showing Rockey getting accustomed to its new environment as it ate and played around. See the clip below:

Internet users react as Phyna says fans bought her a puppy

While some netizens congratulated Phyna on her gift, others did not believe that the puppy was a gift from fans. Read some of their comments below:

just.harper_:

“Phynanation should welcome their new family member.”

__callme__asstoria:

“No be for fans to buy u pet hope them buy food join cos to avoid u selling the pet later.”

cherish_ebosereme_:

“The same fans wey never chop? LOL.”

realofficialyemi:

“Thé pet already giving phyna attitude.”

empire_graphics1:

“You buy yourself pet come online say na fan gift u just de play.”

coolrelationship:

“When will These people grow pass this stage of always giving fans the glory for everything they buy for themselves?, who are they trying to impress??”

