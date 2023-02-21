BBNaija reality star Dorathy has shared a funny video of her hitting the gym where she was spotted with her colleague Saga

In the funny clip, Dorathy struggled to engage in the gym activities as Saga found it challenging to teach her

The trending video has stirred reactions from many of their colleagues and fans as as many appealed with Saga not to stress Dorathy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Dorathy and Saga have shared a joint video of them at the gym.

The funny video started with Dorathy stepping into the gym and greeting Teddy A and others present at the gym before she joined Saga.

Saga and Dorathy at the gym. Credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed Dorathy struggling to engage in the exercises Saga tried to help her with.

Towards the end of the video, Dorathy was seen sleeping in the gym as singer Ayra Starr's new song Sabi played in the background.

Saga in the caption on the joint video wrote:

"I don jam SABI GIRL for gym! I have never seen this kind of thing before o.. I shock."

Watch the funny video below:

Celebrities, fans react to the video of Dorathy at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamteddya:

"Best in greeting ."

realsophy:

"She greet everybody abi she no greet everybody? A homely girl I stan

alex_unusual:

"I tag myself."

dexploras_fanpage:

"She only came to greet & gist everybody for there."

prettymikeoflagos:

"Na for gym u sleep ur own sleep ."

crossda_boss:

" saga leave @thedorathybachor alone ooo. Don’t break her oo. She’s for soft life only biko."

saga_tortori:

"Stop stressing Otiti ."

munniratuh:

"Dorathy with nyansh what God cannot do does not exist ‍‍."

iraomanu:

"Please don’t stress my fave. Thank you very much."

dexploras_fanpage:

" soft life only ."

beaclassyfragrance:

"Which gym has bed inside please I need to know for future study hook a fellow sabi girl ‍♀️."

