The popular Big Brother reality TV show happening in South Africa keeps finding new ways to entertain its fans and viewers.

The country-merged show added a twist to the reality game by separating the male and female activities

The female housemates will not be allowed to cook for the male housemates; the same rule applies to the males, and both genders will have to sleep in separate rooms

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Big Brother Titans show has continued to invent new ways to entertain their viewers as they employ a gender twist in the reality game show.

Biggie’s new task of "Divide" brings a new rule where housemates of the opposite gender are not allowed to interact. Only male and female representatives can interact.

BBTitans segregates male housemate from the female housemates Credit: @bigbrothertitans

Source: Instagram

Housemates must change their sleeping arrangements: the females will be in one room (Alex) and the males in a different room (Sandton).

No female is allowed to cook for the male housemates again; the same applies to the males.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The new rule is strongly built on zero communication, and both genders will not be allowed to use the kitchen simultaneously.

During the use of the arena and party room, they must be on separate sides.

See the post below

Social media users react

Bifbrothertitans

"NO MORE TOUCHY TOUCHY.”

nicolenejaftha:

"jhooo biggie I was waiting for this one."

aishatupotts:

"That's a very good task/arrangement. Let every housemate stand on their own merit. Let them know their individual strength. Afterall they didn't go into the Game attached to each other. I think that pairing thing should also be discontinued."

makhosazana_khosie:

"Biggie you are too much oooo."

phatnbougie_:

"Abeg which kind unnecessary tin be this."

ch_risty7559:

"Biggy the unknown fine man I love your twist."

kumiadjoa:

"I thought juicy Jay can't sleep look at him chai."

Jenni O and Mmeli evicted from BBTitans

Following Jaypee and Lukay's exit on February 5, Jenni O and Mmeli are the third pair of housemates to be evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Surprisingly, many people were happy to see Jenni O out of the house, and her eviction was a cause for joy.

Source: Legit.ng