BBNaija Level Up star, Bryann, recently made a group of schoolgirls very pleased after they spotted him in the streets

The reality show star proceeded to shaking hands with the girls and he even hugged one of them

The school girls let out an excited scream after Bryann hugged their colleague and the video raised funny reactions from netizens

Big Brother Level Up star, Bryann, recently created a core memory for some school girls who spotted him in the streets.

A video made the rounds on social media showing Bryann with some of his team members on set which happened to be on the street.

A group of school girls noticed the reality star and boldly went to meet him for handshakes.

Video as BBN star Bryann meets secondary school girls. Photos: @bryannonly

Source: Instagram

Bryann indulged the students and gave each of them handshakes. However, one of the bolder students moved to the front of the crowd and shook hands with the reality star before reaching for a hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Level Up star hugged her and this caused the rest of her schoolmates to let out excited screams and cheers.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react to video of Bryann shaking and hugging excited school girls

The video of Bryann’s interaction with the schoolgirls soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting comments from people. Read what some of them had to say below:

_vozila:

"See that girl he hugged?, she’s the new superstar in her school "

call_mhe_valerie:

"Omo that small girl Dey blush oooo see her jumping ❤️"

iam_omowummy:

"I thought BBN is rated 18, so what business do these children have with it?"

iam_mrchilling:

"Girls will be girls "

joy_burgundy:

"How do they know him is the show not rated 18"

girl_like_anita:

"Them think say na Rema "

deji__sama:

"Guys will hardly do all this yeye famzing na girls dey do am even for concert na ladies they shout pass that gender sef lol"

Cubana Chiefpriest fulfils promise to BBN's Bryann, delivers new car to him

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, caused a buzz on social media after he gifted a brand new car to BBNaija Level Up star, Bryann.

Recall that Chiefpriest had initially promised to gift Bryann a car after he became the first runner-up on the reality show, and he has finally kept to his word.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared a video of the moment the new ride was being delivered to Bryann and his reaction to it.

Source: Legit.ng