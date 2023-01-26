Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has now fulfilled his promise to BBNaija Level Up star, Bryann

Chiefpriest had promised to gift Bryann a brand new car after he became the first runner-up on the reality show

A video has now made the rounds online of the moment the new car was presented to Bryann and how he reacted

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, caused a buzz on social media after he gifted a brand new car to BBNaija Level Up star, Bryann.

Recall that Chiefpriest had initially promised to gift Bryann a car after he became the first runner-up on the reality show, and he has finally kept to his word.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared a video of the moment the new ride was being delivered to Bryann and his reaction to it.

Cubana Chiefpriest gifted BBNaija's Bryann a brand-new car. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

In the video, Bryann was all smiles after he saw the brand-new car. He quickly stepped inside it to get a feel of his new vehicle. One of those who delivered the ride was also on hand to give him some details about it.

In the caption of the video, Chiefpriest once again referred to Bryann as his winner and bragged about keeping his promise.

He wrote:

“My Winner @bryannonly Got Delivery Of His Brand 2023 @mikanomotors, When I Say It I Do It.”

See the heartwarming clip below:

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest fulfils promise of giving Bryann a new car

Read what some netizens had to say about the development below:

amina_minaah:

"Congratulations big baby briiiii❤️"

petiteonyii:

"Mr talk and do"

ad_i__sa:

"This one and car giveaway 5&6 keep it up egbon make e reach here too "

thatbabyboy_grams:

"Congratulations @bryannonly .... thank you @cubana_chiefpriest , this motor you no go take am get accident instead more money, more good news."

therayztv:

"The Biggest Force ❤️"

okolifortune:

"His reaction. The joy on his face says a lot about his personality. God bless you Celebrity Bar Man❤️"

mrs.eshun_:

"CP talk and do we don’t do audio here, thank you CP and Mikano motors Brii is grateful."

akinbodekemisola:

"Thank you sir Na man you be."

Davido's lookalike Twin OBO buys new Benz

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Twin OBO, also known as low-budget Davido, has now acquired a Mercedes Benz.

In the Nigerian entertainment industry, getting a Benz seems to be the acceptance that a socialite has made it, and it is little wonder that many stars have made it a point to join the Benz gang.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Twin OBO posted a series of photos and videos of his new ride.

Source: Legit.ng