BBNaija reality stars Laycon and Kiddwaya have shared some lovely moments as they linked up in the UK

A clip showed the moment Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other before they ended up playing different games and talking about politics

The lovely video has left their fans and followers gushing as many took to social media to applaud Kiddwaya and Laycon

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 reality stars Laycon and Kiddwaya are making headlines over a lovely video that showed the lovely moment they linked up in London, in the UK.

The video, which Kiddwaya shared, showed the moment the billionaire son and the BBNaija season 5 winner embraced each other like brothers.

Kiddwaya and Laycon play games in London. Credit: @kiddwaya @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

A clip showed them playing different games, which Kiddwaya won. Another showed the moment they joined others to engage in a political discussion.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Kiddwaya wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We scatter everywhere for biggies house. Now we dey london. WDG x Fierce nation link up.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Kiddwaya and Laycon link up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

divineesteenneamaka:

"❤️this combination choke oooh wahala for who no love kiddwaya and laycon ❤️❤️❤️hopefully to see more of this ❤️❤️❤️."

ajpropertiesng:

"London looks good on y'all ."

blessingcelestinedons:

"Chai..our mental and physical attraction...umu chukwu."

christal_clarke1:

"Your need to study Kidd's maturity, right from the house. Dude never hated on Lay for ⭐ girl. ❤️ And today no bad blood among them all."

everything_flossy"

"Awwwww this is so cute… memories to keep. ❤️ Ive missed watching you guys."

divineesteenneamaka:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️oh my God this is awesome man like kiddwaya ❤️❤️❤️laycon nice song ❤️❤️."

iam_omowummy:

"Wow that must be really nice❤️."

samawatimarion:

"My boy Laycon looking all grown up."

Grammy organisers pick Laycon to speak on IG

Laycon was selected as a speaker by the Recording Academy to speak on the theme ‘Your Vote Your Voice.’

The reality star was joined by two other speakers on Instagram Live on Thursday, October 13, to speak on the theme, and many of his fans have expressed excitement over this.

The feat saw Laycon trend on Twitter as his fans congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng