BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Jaypaul, left many netizens amused after sharing his encounter with a dubious dispatch rider

The rider had charged the reality star N3k while he confirmed from the vendor that he was to pay N2700

Jaypaul called to complain and the rider said “what’s the difference?” so the reality star deducted N20 from his fee

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jaypaul, caused a buzz on social media over his experience with a dispatch rider.

Taking to his Twitter page, Jaypaul recounted how the rider had charged him N3000 for a delivery meant to cost N2700.

BBNaija star gets fans laughing over how he dealt with dishonest dispatch rider. Photos: @jaypaulmrflamez

According to the reality show star, he asked for a reason and the rider responded by saying:

“What’s the difference?”

Jaypaul then decided to deal with the rider in his own coin and sent him N2680 instead of N2700.

The reality star also shared a screenshot of the chat of the dispatch rider disturbing him for his N20 balance.

See Jaypaul’s post showing their exchange below:

Netizens react to how Jaypaul dealt with dishonest dispatch rider

teminikan__:

"Low key I want to do this to those Uber guys that never have change …"

emeka.chgz:

"What's the difference on top another person N300, e reach your turn, you dey cry on top N20 "

lingeriebytemmy:

"Since there’s no differencehe should not be bothered about the N20 as well."

linaraybeautyhair:

" so proud of his action, we can all be Petty after all what's the difference."

tiana_peter_:

"I am proud of his actions "

_omalichanwa:

"You think say u wise, Now dey difference clear abi e no clear people can’t just take what the dish out to others‍♀️"

theogodson:

"Oh, scamming him for N300 isn’t a big deal, but you losing N20 is now a big deal? Nice one "

m_i_n_k_y:

"300naira is nothing but, because of 20naira you’re ranting anyhow "

omalishan:

"Now e don clear for him eye."

the.blvckboy:

"Very Good!!!!!!!"

