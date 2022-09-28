BBNaija reality star Angel Smith recently shared a piece of advice with women online, which sparked reactions

In a statement, Angel said it was crazy for women to admit they cheated as they could instead gaslight their partners

Angel's statement saw her being dragged on social media as she later claimed she was only joking

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith made headlines over a piece of advice she gave to women when caught cheating.

In a tweet via her official Twitter handle, Angel sent a warning to ladies who admitted they have cheated in a relationship, as she claimed it was crazy to admit such.

Angel comes under fire for advising women not to admit to cheating when caught. Credit: @angeljbsmith

In her words:

"Admitting you cheated as a woman is crazy. What happened to gaslight girl boss?"

Her tweet, however, didn't go down well with many of her followers, with some dragging her as she went on to claim she was only joking about her previous tweet,

“I’m joking; admit please,” she tweeted.

See the tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Angel's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

mariofebby:

"I know plenty young girls look up to you and see you as there role model and stuffs.... And this is what you have to say about a girl cheating and confessing to it???? You’re actually supporting girls lying and manipulating guys even when the do something wrong? Smh ‍♂️."

nikshai_90:

"I wonder how hypocrite pple are. See comments, mean while they are the same pple that are praising those that did worse things on d same show.. It is well."

nikky_dia:

"See someone always advocating mental health encouraging gas lighting .. so all tho mental health thing na strategy for bbn."

hernychills:

"I can never admit ."

Source: Legit.ng