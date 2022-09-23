The BBNaija Level Up season has brought an array of beautiful mothers of housemates to the limelight

In their bid to campaign for their children on the show, these women unknowingly started a BBNaija hot mama battle

A number of social media users gushed over the youthful looking women and their good looks

The BBNaija reality show has moved from something that used to be shamed by Nigerian parents to something they now encourage and are proud of.

The season 7 Level Up show not only brought recognition to the housemates but it also did to their family members.

The Level Up season saw some of the housemates’ mothers showcase themselves on social media as they campaigned for their children.

BBNaija Level Up mothers who left fans gushing over their good looks. Photos: @bryannonly, @eloswager, @groovymono

Source: Instagram

Fans were however quick to notice that these housemates also had young and good looking mothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some BBNaija Level Up mums who have been called ‘Hot Mamas’ by fans.

1. Chomzy:

Chomzy’s mother appeared to be the first housemate mum who made an appearance on social media in her bid to show support for her daughter. She noticed some of the trolling Chomzy had gotten online and begged fans to forgive her. A number of netizens were however more concerned about her good looks. Many of them testified that Chomzy got her facial features from her mother as they gushed over her.

2. Eloswag:

Another BBNaija Level Up star whose mother caused an online buzz is Eloswag. The 27-year-old housemate was described as a babe by a number of netizens after her video made the rounds of her campaigning for her son. Her height, curves and face left many fans wondering about her age.

3. Bryann:

Shortly after Eloswag’s mum’s video made the rounds, Bryann’s mother also showed fans that she was not one to carry last. She took to social media to flaunt her curves as she campaigned for her son. Fans were quick to call it the battle of BBNaija mums.

4. Groovy:

Another BBNaija Level Up mother who got fans talking was Groovy’s mum. She came very prepared in her campaign video for her son. She rocked a lovely outfit and displayed her youthfulness as she begged fans to keep her child on the show.

Nice one.

BBNaija star Beauty gifts Doyin giant money cake to appreciate her loyalty

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, was recently moved to tears after she received a kind gesture from her disqualified co-star, Beauty.

Doyin was known to be one of the housemates on the show who continued to support Beauty even after she was kicked out of the house.

To show her appreciation, Beauty sent Doyin a huge money cake as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her.

Source: Legit.ng