BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Queen Mercy Atang, recently poured her heart out in a lengthy post on Instagram

The reality star touched on many topics including her highly publicized friendship with her co-star, Whitemoney

Queen noted that she fought for her friendship with Whitemoney as she recounted the lengths she went to keep it

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen, recently gave her numerous fans an insight into her time on the show and her friendship with co-star, Whitemoney.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality star penned down a long note where she shared some details on her time with Whitemoney.

Queen claimed in her post that she fought for the friendship even though they fell out due to some misunderstandings. According to her, she always tried her best to make peace whenever they had an issue.

BBNaija star Queen speaks on her friendship with Whitemoney on the reality show. Photos: @whitemoney_, @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

The show star added that she was very comfortable around Whitemoney and enjoyed their banter. She also claimed that seeing him show other housemates attention hurt her feelings.

She wrote:

“Yes I fought for our friendship because I was already used to playing, disturbing, teasing him etc. I was very comfortable around him. Noticing my friend was giving another attention made me really really sad.. I can jealous sha.”

Queen also added that Whitemoney used to advise her to stop flirting with the other guys and she will apologize and try to make amends because she did not want to lose the friendship.

According to her, she wanted to apologize in a special way and started to save her Abeg naira so that she could buy roses and other nice things for him. However, she was evicted before that could happen.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Queen’s post about her friendship with Whitemoney

Ysgbuildingconcept:

“Not me smiling like I’m the friend .”

Itz156:

“It's like am reading a novel...am sha in love with your stories baby girl❤️.”

Janegoretti:

“Wear your heart on your sleeves baby girl.. the world is already too evil.. we need love and beautiful love stories to lighten it all up!!!.”

Sisilizzzy:

“Love this story you’re doing! You’re the first to ever do this !!❤️❤️❤️❤️ keep doing it up @queenmercyatang.”

Rejoiceimoh:

“God I love this lady so much.”

Okeibunorfumnanya:

“My baby you and your light skin friend will make a wonderful couple ❤️❤️❤️.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng