Controversial BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, recently shared his interesting view on married men in the country

During the BBNaija Reunion show, Boma responded to Ebuka’s question on what he would have done differently since he was judged by his actions

In response to that, Boma noted that he didn’t play the game the Nigerian way and added that 98% of married men in the country have girlfriends

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Boma has got Nigerians talking after he claimed that 98% of married men in the country have girlfriends.

The reality star revealed this interesting take during the BBNaija Reunion show when Ebuka asked him what he would have done differently.

Ebuka acknowledged that BBNaija is a show where one move can define a person and become their narrative.

BBNaija's Boma claims 98% of Nigerian married men have girlfriends. Photos: @bigbronaija

In response to Ebuka’s question, Boma explained that on the show, he was a bit naive and didn't play the game the way a Nigerian would play it because he is more free-spirited.

The reality star also added that people try to act like they take marriage seriously but 95 to 98% of married men have girlfriends.

“95% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends fully, probably 98%. I will say things that people are afraid to say. Probably every married man has a girlfriend. All these things these girls buy are footed by married men.”

Boma added that Nigerians are hypocritical and that people will judge others based on one bad thing they did and totally ignore other good things.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Boma’s statement on 98% of Nigerian married men having girlfriends

Read what some internet users had to say about the BBN star’s claim below:

Tonia2luv:

“I agree but boma no get sense, he talks like an over grown child.”

Frankas_kitchen:

“Boma carried married men to the seat of judgements and guilty conscience.”

Mommj_kitchen:

“True boma .”

Period459:

“Boma indirectly calling maria a side hen.”

Hmm.

