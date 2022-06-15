BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Chike Benjamin recently sought other options to get her broken knee fixed

Taking to her official social media pages , the reality star shared a video of herself with a local medicine man

, According to the reality star, her knee was getting worse so she got a local medicine man to put it back in

BBNaija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently deviated from the norm by seeking medical help from local practitioners.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Maria shared a video of her knee bone being fixed by the local medicine man.

According to her, she cried so much as he was straightening her broken knee.

BBNaija's Maria treats broken knee with a local medicine man. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Maria explains why she stopped using an orthodox doctor

Shortly after the video was posted online, a curious fan asked the reality star about the doctor who said it was fine.

In response to that, Maria wrote:

“The doctor was wrong cause it was getting worse. So I got a local medicine man. And he put the bone back in. I wouldn’t wish the pain on my worst enemy. So more bed rest.”

See the tweet below:

Internet users react to Maria’s broken knee

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Esyy_2:

“Get well soon Fly girl .”

Treasure_abas:

“Ahhh! Get well soon Maria! Must be very painful.”

Its_kellosha:

“Sorry my baby."

Rosemercy893:

“Get Well Soon Beautiful Maria .”

Hapjayrealtysolution:

“Sorry please get well soon.”

Irynnamah:

“Get well soon fly girl ...kpele.”

Interesting.

I am scared of relationships: Cross speaks up

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Cross and Angel seem to have left things in a bad place after their exit from the house.

Fielding a question from EBuka about what he really wanted from Angel, Cross used the opportunity to mention that he never wanted a relationship.

The reality star maintained that he has always been scared of being in relationships because of his past experiences with ex-lovers.

For Cross, he prefers being available as a supportive and caring partner instead of being boxed into the label of a lover.

He, however, admitted that he felt hurt after learning that Angel had gotten into a relationship with someone else. Cross equally agreed that he wasn’t doing enough in his friendship with Angel.

Source: Legit.ng