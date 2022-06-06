BBNaija reality star and former housemate Angel Smith may soon find herself in motherhood earlier than she expected

This comes as the 22-year-old reality star said she had a dream she had a baby as she begged God she was not ready

Angel stressed she is not done taking care of herself and additional responsibility for her at this is a no-no

Fans and followers of the reality star have taken to social media to react to her post, as some said the dream would come to pass

Popular reality star and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith took to social media to recount her dream with her fans and followers.

In a short dream via her Twitter handle, the reality star said she dreamt she had a baby, as she stressed she was not ready for such.

I dreamt I had a baby: Angel says. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old reality star appealed to God not to make it happen yet as she said she had not taken care of herself to the extent she wanted.

She wrote:

“I dreamt I had a baby. God abeg o, I never even take care of myself finish.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many of the reality star's fans have taken to social media to react to her post.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

osal:

"May ur dream come to pass i will buy Pampers ."

ajojumom:

"Keep kpanshing baby will come don’t worry."

just_seyi:

"Werey don go do skin to skin, come dey dream yeye dream."

anene:

"Depending how your dreams work. It might be opposite of it Sha or someone close to you."

