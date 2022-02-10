BBNaija season 6 star, Saskay is shared her opinion about the upcoming 2022 Valentine's Day celebrations

Saskay wondered why gift boxes are so expensive despite the general saying that love doesn't cost a thing

Nigerians have reacted differently to the reality star's statement, most of them shared their opinions about the love packages

former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay stirred major talking points on social media after talking about Valentine's Day.

The reality star shared her opinion about love by sharing an agelong saying, 'love don't cost a thing.'

Saskay on shares her view on Valentine's gifts.

Source: Instagram

Saskay then wonders why the prices of Valentines' gifts have skyrocketed making most of her fans reason along with her.

According to Saskay:

"love don't cost a thing but Valentine package na 80k."

Her post got a lot of people talking on social media.

Check it out below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Saskay's view on love and Valentine.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Onestopshop_solutions:

"They said Love and not Love Accessories."

Ingsley3154:

"Just like bail is free, but I no follow na 10k. Everything na scam."

Prettygirl_jennnyy:

"Someone finally said it because what it all this abeg."

Jumi_bi:

"80k wey be person 4 month salary."

Mrsmile_comedian:

"Omo this one enter o."

Bellawire_:

"That one concern people when dey in a relationship."

Dreamhairnija:

"Any update she drop make ona Dey collect am like thatthat’s a dream girl."

Just_yourhair:

"Lol, what is 80k? I one I was checking on Instagram was 250k."

