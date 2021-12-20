Gulder Ultimate Search season 6 star, Tosin, has now returned to the jungle after fans voted for him

The young man is now one of the four finalists to compete for the N50 million grand prize to the joy of fans

The finalists, Tosin, Odudu. Damola and Damilola will all compete to find Akolo’s chest and be the ultimate winner of the show

The Gulder Ultimate Search reality show is coming to an end, and a lucky contestant, Tosin, has made it back to the race for the N50 million prize money.

As GUS 6 has reached its final stages, the organizers introduced new twists and gave fans the opportunity to vote for evicted contestants to come back on the show.

Tosin becomes Gulder Ultimate Search finalist as he gets voted back into the jungle. Photos: BHM

Four ex-housemates who had possessed a boomerang before their eviction were given the chance for fans to vote them back in.

Out of the seven who had possessed boomerangs during the course of the show, four of them were ex-housemates namely Tosin Emiola, Chidinma Okeibe, Esitima Edem, and Osasere “Osas” Agbonile (Jnr).

Gulder Ultimate Search boomerang. Photo: BHM

After fans voted, Chidinma emerged with the highest score after garnering 37.2% of votes. She was closely followed by Tosin at 25.1%.

Esitima came in third with 20.9% of votes while Osas came fourth with a total of 16.8% votes.

However, despite Chidinma having the highest votes, health reasons kept her from returning to the jungle. The person with the second highest votes, Tosin, took her place.

This means the Gulder Ultimate Search finalists are Tosin, Odudu, Damola and Damilola.

The final episode of the reality show will be aired on December 25, 2021.

GUS: Mfon evicted from show for threatening another contestant

The lack of self-control and threatening a fellow contestant's life have led to the eviction of warrior Mfon from the Gulder Ultimate Search show.

An argument ensued between Esitima and Mfon over a footwear. Mfon had worn Esitima's sandals and when she asked for them, he started to threaten her.

The young man told his fellow warrior that he was going to look for her and kill her after the show.

The Council of Elders did not take Mfon's words to Esitima lightly as he was evicted over his lack of self-control and respect towards his fellow warrior.

